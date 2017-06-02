Reps reject bill seeking to create South-East commission

After a rowdy session due to the absence of the sponsor of the bill, the House of Representatives has rejected a bill that seeks to create a South East Development Commission.

The house rejected the bill after it was put to a voice vote by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.

TheCable reports that some of the contributors to the debate on the bill argued that the timing of the bill was not right.A lawmaker from Bauchi state, Sani Abdul, said the creation of such a bill only highlights the failure of the government.

“We should look at it holistically in other not to have a problem. We are worried about the timing of the bill. This is suspicious because it is coming during the agitation for Biafra,” he said.

A lawmaker from Kogi, Sunday Karimi, said some of the south-east states were already captured in the NDDC and the creation of a south-east commission will only be duplicating what is already in place.