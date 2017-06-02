Dino Melaye sues Kogi governor over LG election

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West senatorial district) on Thursday sued the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, the State House of Assembly and others for not conducting local government election.

The other defendants in the suit include the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Kogi State Local Government Service Commission and the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Dino in the suit is asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to declare the sitting caretaker committees for the 21 local government areas of the state null and void. Daily Post reports.

He also prayed the court to declare that the governor in line with the section 1(3) and Section 7(1) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria “cannot exercise its power in such a manner as to have delayed, refused or neglected to conduct local government elections for the purposes of constituting the various local government councils”.

The suit also prayed the court for a declaration that “upon the interpretation of Section 7 of the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account) Act Cap A15, LFN2004 there cannot exist a validly and lawfully constituted Joint Local Government Account Allocation Committee for the purpose of administering all sums of money accruing to the local government areas”.

The lawmaker is also asking for a declaration restraining the governor, the House of Assembly among others from constituting or appointing any person as a caretaker or sole administrator.

The suit also asked for injunction directing the governor and other defendants from appropriating, expending or dealing with revenues accruing to the local government areas.