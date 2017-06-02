34 bodies found at Manila casino attack suffocated, not shot

Thirty-four bodies have been found in Resorts World Manila, reported to have been attacked by a lone gunman.

The victims, CNN reports did not appear to have gunshot wounds, but there were indications that they suffocated.

Bureau of Fire Protection, Southern Police District Director, Tomas Apolinario said, “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom.”

The armed suspect is reported to have forced his way into the Resorts World Manila casino and starting shooting at gambling machines and setting tables on fire, eyewitnesses say.

The police have however confirmed that the gunman has committed suicide by setting himself on fire in one if the hotel rooms.