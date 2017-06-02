One dead, houses destroyed as violence rocks Okorocha’s hometown

One person has been confirmed dead, houses burnt and more than 19 persons arrested, as crisis rocked the Imo State Governor’s country home, Ogboko.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with Vanguard yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said, “One person died and three houses, including the community’s town hall, were burnt. It must be said that only the roof of the town hall was affected by the fire. We have arrested 19 suspects in connection with the incident.

“The identifiable crimes in this incident are murder and arson and they are serious crimes.”

“The first noticeable crime was the murder of a young man. This resulted to arson. Those who went on reprisal attack should have restrained themselves, especially when they knew that the police had waded into the matter.

Ezike confirmed that investigation has however started.