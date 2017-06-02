Ivanka Trump tweets her appreciation of the LGBTQ community

After observing the Jewish holiday Shavout, first daughter Ivanka Trump extended her support to the LBTQ community at the start of LGBT Pride Month 2017, according to reports.

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

This seems like a throwback to the 2016 campaign when President Trump, also painted himself as a ‘friend’ of the LGBTQ community as opposed to Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. He said “Ask yourself, who is really the friend of women and the LGBT community? Donald Trump with actions or Hillary Clinton with her words? I will tell you who the better friend is. And some day I believe that will be proven out big league”. Trump made the statement was made at a New Hampshire campaign event shortly after the June 2016 attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

Her tweets come amid the uproar her father pulling out of the Paris accord has caused. Questions of her ability to be a moderating influence on her father in the West Wing are also being raised. According to an administration official, Ivanka Trump advocated on behalf of the Paris pact until the very end, but couldn’t successfully convince her father, who railed against the deal on the campaign trail.