Paris Accord :What was Trump thinking? Mark Zuckerberg and others ask

Trunp announced Thursday, that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. His announcement was met with a rippling concern across the tech industry, which had largely been lobbying against the move in recent days.

According to reports Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a memo to his employees on the issue. “I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S. in the agreement. But it wasn’t enough. Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment,” he said.

The CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg joined the long list of leaders in the tech space who expressed their disapproval of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to reports.

Zuckerberg expressed his opinion on his wall Thursday shortly after the President announced his decision at the Rose Garden, “Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk. Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it’s too late,”he said.

Elon Musk Tesla founder and the CEO Google Sundar Pichai also criticized Trump for pulling the U.S out of the agreement, that only two countries have not joined: Syria and Nicaragua.