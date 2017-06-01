Obama attacks Trump for his Paris deal decision

Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of “rejecting the future” after he confirmed the country is pulling out of the Paris Accord.

“This Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future,” Obama said according to the Independent.

[Read Also:] “I WAS NOT ELECTED TO REPRESENT THE CITIZENS OF PARIS” | DONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLY PULLS OUT OF THE PARIS ACCORD

The former US president who played a key role in the agreement said, “For the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“We need all forms of available American energy” | Watch Donald Trump’s full statement on the Paris Accord

“I was not elected to represent the citizens of Paris” | Donald Trump officially pulls out of the Paris Accord

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today