Obama attacks Trump for his Paris deal decision

Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of “rejecting the future” after he confirmed the country is pulling out of the Paris Accord.

“This Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future,” Obama said according to the Independent.

The former US president who played a key role in the agreement said, “For the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale.”