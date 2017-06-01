Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Osinbajo, Hillary Clinton, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Nothing like pastoral blessings to set the right tone for the new month.

Pastor Sam has prophesied into our lives and all we can say is “Let it be so”.

 

2. @FK.

It’s a new month, and a perfect time to muse on our goals for the year, such as we have made. In all of this, prioritising friendships is key.

Hear FK:

Good stuff.

 

3. Donald Trump

One person who does not care for old friendships is President Trump. Guess he took that saying about friends in politics to heart. You’ll see what we mean shortly.

Trump has really settled into tweeting like he never left. If his trip round the globe achieved anything, it’s his renewed zeal to prove that he is working for the Americans and the media just enjoy making him out to be a victim.

But why did Trump take seeming random shots at Hillary? Must be that speech she gave, where she called “covfefe” a metaphor for the White House.

[Did you miss]: Hillary puts Donald Trump on roast a second time

Whatever the case, here’s what Trump tweeted:

Awwww. Such a pain in the neck, isn’t she? Taking your shine and all that pettiness?

Poor Trump!

 

4. Hillary Clinton

 

Hillary Clinton wasn’t about to stomach Trump’s criticism, so she clapped back in epic style:

Classic! Badass!

Go on with your witty self, Madam President as-she-should-have-been.

 

5. Donald Trump

 

Trump has become a daily noisemaker, so we can’t help featuring him over and again. This tweet is interesting because we expected POTUS would leave well enough alone, after the FBI pretty much said Obama did not tap his phones. Instead, Donald comes up with a new angle, and this time, it’s “people”.

We have questions: which people? How many? Why was Obama surveilling “people”? Are these “people” members of Trump’s campaign team? Oh, and when should we expect the “unmasking” of this big story?

Dammit, Trump. We can’t wait. Spill.

 

6. Gimba Kakanda

 

If Trump is hanging onto his “hero” status by his cuffs, Nnamdi Kanu is sitting pretty tight on the exalted throne, right next to that of Ojukwu. This is why he could call for a “Seat At Home” in the East and the people obeyed. Oga Trump, can you try it?

Regardless of the Kanu magic, Gimba Kakanda is taking digs at Kanu’s negligible typos. What is all

What is all this sef? Like Hillary, like Kaknda abi wetin? Take a look:

Ehn, uncle, we get it: you went to school; you know bekee. Can you speak Igbo, though? If the flyer was in Igbo, wee you be pontificating “literacy”?

Biko, give our “heros” a break, tainz.

 

7. Prof. Osinbajo aka Campaigner-in-Chief

OMG! Look at the love he received in Calabar. In case you were cynical, prof Osinbajo, our Acting President is intent on leaving you in no doubt of his charm. He is the people’s man.

Someone wondered what all this is about.

[See also]: Has Acting President Osinbajo Commenced 2019 Presidential Campaign?

Well, they say a picture is worth more than a thousand words, and here we have 4.

You’re welcome.

 

8. Cheta Nwanze

 

Speaking of the 2019 elections, this video gives you an idea of what we might be in for.

WATCH:

Dear Lord

9. Ifeoluwa

Not every time politics and world drama, sometimes ponder on the vicissitudes of life like:

Na so. So that porn hub will be ministering to brethren in the Lord in the House of God, abi?

Over to you, Lion King.

