Did Hillary Clinton just figure out what Donald Trump’s “covfefe” means?

On Wednesday, former Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, spoke at the Recode Code Conference.

How to watch Hillary Clinton live from our Code Conference today – Recode https://t.co/C4k7iW2M35 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) May 31, 2017

Going on stage now, watch live! https://t.co/kkhepdwIkK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 31, 2017

We can’t say for a fact that she actually figured “covfefe” out, but the mere mention of Russia perk up our ears, and according to Politico, this is what Hillary Clinton thought when she saw Donald Trump’s tweet.

Let’s backtrack, shall we.

Sometime after midnight had struck across the Atlantic, the fastest Twitter fingers on the planet posted this:

Americans were stunned.

The world looked to Merriam Webster for help. Nothing was forthcoming.

And then it hit Hillary Clinton:

“I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians.”

Smart thinking! And really, what else could it have been? It’s evidently not an English word.

Disclaimer: Clinton was joking when she reportedly told Karis Swisher at the Recode’s Code Conference that. However, she went on to make “covfefe” a metaphor for the White House.

“You can’t let Trump and his allies be a diversion,” Clinton warned. “They are a threat, and they have been effective up until now.”

Clinton explained that the president’s Twitter habits “drive up the numbers” and cause more people to chase “rabbits down rabbit holes.”

“You’ve got all kinds of stuff happening. Why?” she asked. “To divert attention. It’s like ‘covfefe’ — trending worldwide. Maybe for a minute you’ll forget the latest accusations about them conspiring with Russia or their trillion-dollar mathematical mistake in their budget or depriving 23 million people of health care. You know, it’s the circus, right?”

Clinton tagged it “classic authoritarian” attitude.

“It’s not just about influencing your institutions, your values,” she explained. “They wanna influence your reality. And that, you know, that to me is what we’re up against, and we can’t let that go unanswered.”

Striking words to a nation that likes to take its fun wherever it can get it and forget for a moment that they are living a nightmare.

