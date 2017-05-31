The Thread: Donald Trump tweets again and sparks worldwide confusion

Donald Trump has done it again! At this point, his Twitter fingers deserve their own Guinness Book of Records. Wondering what we are on about? Let’s catch you up to speed. Sometime last night, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump tweeted this:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The last word just jumps at you, doesn’t it? For a few minutes, I scrambled through my brain, wondering if I’d ever come across that word before because what the hell is “covfefe”? Then it occurred to me that the President might simply be showing off his newly acquired language skills, seeing as he just returned from globe-trotting. I was inclined to go with Russian, then I realised he didn’t touch down there.

[Did you miss]: The Thread: 3 Violent Things Trump did in Brussels That Shocked The World”

So what in the world is “covfefe”? No one really knows. Notice how he cuts off mid sentence? People assume Trump was trying to say “press coverage” or “press conference”. But who really cares? It’s Donald Trump and shit like this is par for the course. And that’s where Twitter comes in: 119k retweets later, it’s definitely the best place to milk this for all it’s worth.

A timeline

It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017

It's now been 15 minutes and the President still hasn't deleted this tweet. Follow us for continuing live covfefe pic.twitter.com/TTp76McJQE — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

OK seriously though, it's been two hours. Should we be covfefe pic.twitter.com/d1n0QOgaCl — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

Social Media Team, hello? Anybody home?

It's been over TWO HOURS and #covfefe hasn't been deleted! Where are his handlers? — Nancy Opel (@NancyOpel) May 31, 2017

Does no one on staff have his password? Have they tried the most common ones? 123456, or 11111, or, like … "password"? — Clive Thompson (@pomeranian99) May 31, 2017

All up in our feels

What is “covfefe”?

It’s a condiment

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

It’s a meal

"What did we have for dinner tonight?" "Well we had a choice of steak or fish" "Yes yes I remember I had #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/EW1BmRJ9TT — Gareth Murtagh (@garethjmurtagh) May 31, 2017

No, it’s coffee

Just having my first #Covfefe of the day before I get started. Why is everyone talking about it? I've always pronounced it that way… pic.twitter.com/kiJ3nJ660h — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) May 31, 2017

Went to bed early so I could get up and write. Literally waking up and smelling the #covfefe. Y'all are killing my productivity. — Kara N. Slade (@KaraNSlade) May 31, 2017

It’s a music band, silly

You'll remember Covfefe, Belgium's number 3 techno band, did two Peel Sessions in 1993 and '94. Their album "Negative Press" went Tin. — In Session Tonight (@InSessionTonite) May 31, 2017

It’s a license plate!

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

It’s an ailment

If your covfefe lasts longer than four hours, call your doctor. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/vZNr2C0Hvp — Robot Joe Miller (@JoeMiller17) May 31, 2017

It’s Oprah’s Favourite Thing!

YOU get a #covfefe, and YOU get a covfefe! pic.twitter.com/ur6FKqZe1b — Covfefe Christine (@TwentiesOrDie) May 31, 2017

It’s a…well, “covfefe“?

But what is a “covfefe“?

*stamps feet*

Did he fall asleep? Did he drop his phone in the toilet? Did Melania slap the phone out his hand? All of the above? I need answers. #covfefe — WIN . IPHONE 7 PLUS! (@giveawaychirp) May 31, 2017

Putin, help

Media frantically typing #Covfefe on Google translate to see what it means in Russian. pic.twitter.com/0DubNBvs3C — Matt '15 (@Aggie_Matt15) May 31, 2017

I think #Covfefe is Russian for "Take Jared and spare me." pic.twitter.com/pDpjqX0Cyg — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017

It’s the new Naija greeting

Good morning peeps, except for the 15 million Nigerians that put us in this economic #covfefe Go and collect your good morning from PMB. 😊😊😊 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) May 31, 2017

It’s a website

New Catch Phrase loading:

“Covfefe” vs the Orb: The Magicians edition

Now this is what the internet should be about. pic.twitter.com/959KUUNmMJ — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 31, 2017

Let’s play word puzzles

Replace a word in a movie title with #Covfefe — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) May 31, 2017

Will you be my #covefe? Yes/No.

Replace Nigerian song lyrics with #covefe. 😁 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 31, 2017

By the end of the night, my phone will think #covfefe is a real word and won't try to autocorrect me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Y6emtjNbi7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017

The dictionaries weigh in

Wait a minute…

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

Aha!