Naval officer beats security guard to coma for ‘directing him’ (WATCH)

A video has been emerged online showing a naval officer beating up a security guard attached to a branch of Tasty Fried Chicken in Edo State because he directed him how to park his automobile. 

The naval officer was reportedly asked not to block other drivers but he took an offence in that and beat the security guard to coma. 

This is the second time in two days that naval officers have showed their anger because they were asked to obey the law. 

It was reported yesterday, that three policemen were burnt by naval officers due to a fight that had taken place earlier at a police checkpoint. 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Opinion: PDP, Ize-Iyamu, why do you persecute the law?