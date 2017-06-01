Naval officer beats security guard to coma for ‘directing him’ (WATCH)

A video has been emerged online showing a naval officer beating up a security guard attached to a branch of Tasty Fried Chicken in Edo State because he directed him how to park his automobile.

The naval officer was reportedly asked not to block other drivers but he took an offence in that and beat the security guard to coma.

This is the second time in two days that naval officers have showed their anger because they were asked to obey the law.

It was reported yesterday, that three policemen were burnt by naval officers due to a fight that had taken place earlier at a police checkpoint.