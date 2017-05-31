Three policemen burnt alive by angry naval officers in Calabar

Three policemen were reportedly burnt to death on Tuesday, following a clash between the Police and some officers of Nigerian Navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

The Cable reports that the naval officers set the policemen ablaze in their station, starting with a misunderstanding between the two parties at a police checkpoint, opposite the Navy barracks in Akim area of the town.

The policemen had stopped the naval officer earlier at the checkpoint, and upon refusal to stop, a fight ensued.

The naval officer then went ahead to mobilise other officers, setting the station ablaze.

The state police command is yet to release an official statement concerning the development.

The navy in the state has also not made any official statement concerning the issue yet.