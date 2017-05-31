He is not any different – Abba Moro hits Ortom

Former Minister of Interior, Patrick Abba Moro, has come after Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, for claiming that PDP ruined the country.

He said it was sad that Ortom had forgotten how he defected to APC at the 11th hour, when PDP failed to give him the governorship ticket.

Moro said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja while assessing 18 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Moro said, according to Daily Post, “We are talking about governance. We cannot run away from it. And this is regardless of political parties. If corruption continues to be our major challenge in 21st century Nigeria, in 18 years of our democratic rule, all the parties that have been in governance at different levels of government from that period up till date are guilty. We are all guilty of non-performance.

“Come to think about it, what we have had all these times had been a recycling of public office holders. In 18 years of our democratic rule, the PDP was in power for 16 years. For two of those 18 years the APC has come on board.

“Now, reel out names of the dramatis personae that was in governance in the 16 years of the so-called PDP rule in this country and the names of the dramatis personae that are here in APC now governing this country, what difference can you get? Or, is it the now governor of Benue State (Samuel Ortom) that was the secretary of PDP, auditor of PDP, Minister under the PDP government for the 16 years, who now defected to APC and became governor of Benue State? Is he the difference?”