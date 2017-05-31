APC Reps praise Jonathan for his commitment to democracy

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday praised former president, Goodluck Jonathan, saying he helped stabilise the country’s democracy.

This appraisal is due to Jonathan’s acceptance of the last general elections, Punch reports.

The praises for Jonathan came as the House debated a motion to celebrate Democracy Day (May 29) and restate faith in it as the best form of government, kicking against any form of military coup.

The motion was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules/Business, Orker Jev (Benue, APC).