UTME 2017: JAMB releases 1,606,901 results, supplementary exam to take place

The JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday said that 1,606,901 results, out of the 1,718, 425 that registered has been released.

Oloyede said the results were released within 24 hours of the examination, adding that the remaining 80,889 candidates’ results would be released soon.

However, 76,925 results will be withheld.

“Six weeks into the registration, we harvested in preparation for the exam about 1.7 million registrations.

“But so far, we have released the results of 1,606,901 candidates leaving us with a balance of 80,889.

“Out of this 80,889, we have deliberately withheld 76,925 results for further investigation because of alleged malpractices,” he said according to The Nation.

He also said supplementary examination would be conducted soon for candidates who had hitches in the registration and examination processes.

“Anybody whose biometric could not be verified will be allowed to do the supplementary examination.

“As at today, 640 candidates out of 1.7million candidates did not do biometric verification, reasons being that some fraudsters registered candidates across online.

“In this case, the students are not guilty of the offence and hence will be made to write the exam again under my own very eyes.”