Abducted House of Reps member released

A member of the house of representatives, Garba Umar Durbunde (Takai/Sumaila federal constituency, Kano state) who was abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, has been released.

Tunde Adela, an aide to the lawmaker representing confirmed the release of his principal, TheCable reports.

It was reported that the legislator paid a ransom before his release.

The governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, had condemned the abduction and called on security agencies to secure his release.