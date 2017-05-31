House of Reps member kidnapped

A member of the House of Representatives, Garba Durbunde, (Sumaila/Takai federal constituency, Kano) has been reportedly kidnapped.

Durbunde was reportedly kidnapped on his way to Kano from Abuja, along Kadnua-Jere road on Tuesday, Premium Times reports.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of this but I was told some papers have carried it,” he said

But a lawmaker, who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said the family of the kidnapped lawmaker were already in contact with the kidnappers, adding that DSS were already investigating the matter.

When contacted, the lawmaker’s legislative aide, Tunde Adela, also confirmed the incident.

“It is true he has been kidnapped,” he said.