Reps to probe 5-day-old company awarded multi-billion naira contract

The House of Representatives committee on public procurement has said yesterday that it would probe and unveil owners of a five-day-old company that was awarded the contract for deployment of revenue monitoring solutions on telecommunication companies from Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, expressed displeasure over the failure of Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler to honour the invitation of the committee, Vanguard reports.

Documents obtained by the House shows that the certificate of incorporation issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), was registered on December 2, 2016, while FIRS awarded the contract five days later.

The petitioners alleged that FIRS breached section 6(3) of the ITF Act 2011 and relevant procurement laws.

In reaction, Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, represented by the minority leader, Leo Ogor, frowned on the development.

He said, “all procurements of agencies of government for goods, works and services are subjected to various processes and criteria as stipulated in the Public Procurement Act, 2007 which was enacted to curb excesses found in the award and execution of government’s contract.

“More importantly, this law was enacted with the aim of checkmating corruption and procurement irregularities, thus ensuring that government obtains value for money and by extension, enhance the fight against corruption.”