The Thread: “That is nuts” “F–king morons” | Americans blast Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement

In keeping with his campaign promise concerning the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump has effectively withdrawn America from the agreement, as tweeted below:

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

My job as President is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field. #AmericaFirst🇺🇸

➡️https://t.co/9VOb99W42r pic.twitter.com/2Lg8gxxXxV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Americans and world leaders are furious at this turn of events. There is speculation that Trump’s right hand men had something to do with changing his mind.

This is what the Paris Climate Accord is all about. Basically, 195 nations of the world came together to agree to curb carbon emissions, of which America is one of the biggest culprits.

But Trump puts no stock in climate change, calling it a “hoax”, “scam” and antagonistic to his “America first” mandate. Everyone from world leaders to CEOs to regular Americans is furious with Trump for making this decision.

See below:

Democrats:

JUST IN: Statement from President Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Accord: pic.twitter.com/hVDrsPFrTH — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

Trump's actions today further undermine US leadership in addressing climate change. Certainly, the world is wondering what happened to US — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 1, 2017

Paris Climate Accord did not kill US coal. Cheaper energy did. We need to honor coal workers & help them transition, not lie to them. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 1, 2017

What President Trump did today by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord is an international disgrace. pic.twitter.com/ZjBMOiABDj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

The failed Pull-out

MORE: "Generations will pay for our stupidity" in decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — David Goodman (@davidgoodmanTV) June 1, 2017

As Pres. Trump quits Paris climate accord @FareedZakaria says "this is the day the United States resigned as the leader of the free world." — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) June 1, 2017

Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn't tell his father that he shoulda pulled out, too. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

Pope Francis, Ivanka, Tillerson, U.S. CEOs, Merkel, Macron and science could not convince Trump to stay in Paris climate accord. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 1, 2017

If I and my advisors had never learned what Science is or how & why it works, then I’d consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 1, 2017

In case anyone missed it, Sean Spicer reiterated President Trump’s decision:

.@POTUS "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I wld exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests" — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 1, 2017

Reactions:

This isn't about Paris, you fucking morons. It's about the Earth. (Hint: Pittsburgh is on the Earth, and they voted for @HillaryClinton) — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) June 1, 2017

Lol. He forgets so much! If he was a horse, he'd be left out to graze. Or made into glue… 😉 — The dude abides. (@0newunderthesun) June 1, 2017

That speech was remarkable for its central claim: The Paris Accord was a coordinated conspiracy against the United States. That. Is. Nuts. — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) June 1, 2017

When Pres Trump withdraws from Climate Change agreeement, we'll join Syria+Nicaragua as only countries to say no to global action. Pitiful. — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) May 31, 2017

Fact Check:

Hello. Nicaragua withdrew from Paris Summit because it didn't think it was ambitious enough. They are on their way to 90% renewable by 2020 https://t.co/jIbZWVR0CV — Madalsa Singh (@MadalsaS) May 31, 2017

World Leaders:

BREAKING: France, Germany, Italy issue joint statement saying Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2017

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

The Explainer

Reminder: Paris climate accord is voluntarily, so literally all talk about whether it's a "bad deal" is nonsense. https://t.co/zA288v3oIP — David Roberts (@drvox) May 30, 2017

And the decision is being made by a flailing, vacant-headed manchild surrounded by idiots whispering lies. Awesome job, America. — David Roberts (@drvox) May 30, 2017

#NotWithHim

A Republican Congressman’s take:

GOP congressman: God will "take care of" climate change if it exists https://t.co/qOAc21tu1I pic.twitter.com/Op3ISrm6H1 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 31, 2017

Reactions:

God will take care of everything. Stop buying home insurance, don't even buy a home. Dig a hole in the earth and just wait for God. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) May 31, 2017

Why have legislators? — Saul Gonzalez (@SaulKCRW) May 31, 2017

Totally don't need them. We've got Jesus and white Santa. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) May 31, 2017

Why do people invoke God for their own stupidity and narrow minded views? — Denice Vaughan (@damwop2) May 31, 2017

God also says "faith without works is dead" (James 2:14-26). And dead is what we'll all be if we don't act on climate change ASAP. https://t.co/nHok86Nq8z — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) June 1, 2017

*Ouch*