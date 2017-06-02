The Thread: “That is nuts” “F–king morons” | Americans blast Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement

In keeping with his campaign promise concerning the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump has effectively withdrawn America from the agreement, as tweeted below:

Americans and world leaders are furious at this turn of events. There is speculation that Trump’s right hand men had something to do with changing his mind.

This is what the Paris Climate Accord is all about. Basically, 195 nations of the world came together to agree to curb carbon emissions, of which America is one of the biggest culprits.

But Trump puts no stock in climate change, calling it a “hoax”, “scam” and antagonistic to his “America first” mandate. Everyone from world leaders to CEOs to regular Americans is furious with Trump for making this decision.

See below:

Democrats:

The failed Pull-out

In case anyone missed it, Sean Spicer reiterated President Trump’s decision:

Reactions:

Fact Check:

World Leaders:

The Explainer

#NotWithHim

A Republican Congressman’s take:

Reactions:

*Ouch*

