The Thread: “Irresponsible” “Dark legacy” | World leaders clash with Donald Trump over Paris climate agreement

President Trump has declared America’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which sought to bring all nations of the world together, in a concerted effort to fight and reduce carbon emissions in their respective countries, and make the earth a cleaner place.

My job as President is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field. #AmericaFirst🇺🇸

➡️https://t.co/9VOb99W42r pic.twitter.com/2Lg8gxxXxV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

This move has been criticized as ignorant and backward and has ramped up the resignations from big wigs in Trump’s team:

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

World leaders have also been vocal in their expression of extreme disappointment with Trump’s decision.

See below:

German Chancellor

BREAKING: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she regrets US climate move, will keep working to 'save our Earth.' — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Denmark

It’s a sad day for the world. Denmark stands ready to continue the climate battle to save future generations. #ParisAgreement — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) June 1, 2017

First Minister of Scotland

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time. @POTUS decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord is profoundly regrettable. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 1, 2017

Given @POTUS irresponsible decision on #ParisAccord, all the more important that leaders like @JerryBrownGov in California keep pressing on. https://t.co/i9ryZGKRJH — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 1, 2017

Former president of Mexico

.@realDonaldTrump's withdrawal from #ParisAgreement will be his legacy: one of chaos and terror instead of hope for peace and a better world — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, you're leaving a dark legacy just to satisfy your greediness. Today, you've surrendered the hopes and future of a nation. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) June 1, 2017

United States has stopped being the leader of the free world. @realDonaldTrump, single handed, took care of that. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Belgium

I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord @realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

#ParisAccord protects our planet! United Europe with @JunckerEU and @eucopresident will react to safeguard our economy and children's future — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

President of Environment Defense Fund

Leaving Paris climate agreement will hurt US most (+that is saying a lot, because global damage will be serious) https://t.co/yUsvx71fu6 — Fred Krupp (@FredKrupp) June 1, 2017

Reckless POTUS climate decision is an ill-informed retreat from U.S. role as world leader. My @NYDailyNews op-ed https://t.co/vGadaZZuGn — Fred Krupp (@FredKrupp) June 1, 2017

EU Climate Action Commissioner

A sad day for the global community, as the US turns its back on the fight against climate change. EU deeply regrets this unilateral decision — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

The #ParisAgreement will endure. The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change. — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

The EU will strengthen existing partnerships and seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states. — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

Today's announcement has galvanised us rather than weakened us, and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership. — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Sweden

.@realdonaldtrump We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/7xgGv7ZjmT — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Canada

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Minister of Environment, Canada

The Paris Agreement is a GOOD deal for Canada and the world. pic.twitter.com/Ia8Dqs8bQl — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) June 1, 2017

Yup.

[Read also]:” The Thread: “That is nuts” “F–king morons” | Americans blast Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement”