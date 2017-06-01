“We need all forms of available American energy” | Watch Donald Trump’s full statement on the Paris Accord

Giving an address at the White House rose garden on Thursday, Donald Trump says the international climate change agreement is only “a massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries.”

The president has now ensured that the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases will quit the international effort to address global warming.

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to the United States and its citizens, the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accords or a really entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.

“The fact that the Paris deal hamstrings the United States while empowering some of the world’s top polluting countries should expel any doubt as to why foreign lobbyists should wish to keep our beautiful country tied up and bound down … That’s not going to happen while I’m president, I’m sorry.”

He adds, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”