Carmen Ejogo, Nigerian-Scottish actress stars in Hollywood thriller movie, ‘It Comes At Night’

Carmen Ejogo, Nigerian-Scottish actress stars in a new Hollywood movie, the apocalyptic thriller titled ‘It Comes At Night’ scheduled for release June 09.

According to Screen Daily, “It Comes At Night pushes us into a near-future when a contagious disease ravages humanity. Stoic Paul (Edgerton), his wife Sarah (Carmen Ejogo) and their teen son Travis (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) live in a barricaded house in the middle of the woods, always on high-alert for any infected people who might try to break down the door. One day, they’re visited by Will (Christopher Abbott), who isn’t sick but is desperate to find lodging for his healthy wife Kim (Riley Keough) and their boy Andrew (Griffin Robert Faulkner). Reluctantly, Paul decides to let them live with his family.”

And as if one mind-bending movie wasn’t scary enough, Ejogo also stars in this year’s major sci-fi film Alien: Covenant starring award-winning stars including Michael Fassbender, James Franco and Jussie Smollett.

The Evening Standard described 43-year-old Carmen Ejogo as once being one of Britain’s brightest young talents — until she chose family over fame to which she said, ‘I had to make the choice between career and family… you can lose sight of what your life could have been, which is what happened to me. I did lose sight, for a while there, of what my life could be.’

Fans fell more in love with Carmen following her portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr’s wife in the Oscar-nominated film, Selma alongside fellow Nigerian, David Oyelowo. She also featured in the blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them with Oscar winner, Eddie Redmayne. In that movie, she played Seraphina Picquery, the president of the Magical Congress. “I mean, on the topic of diversity, there’s a whole swathe of children who didn’t know they could engage in that because it was a very white, British thing. I feel very lucky – I’ve had a chance to morph and shape-shift throughout my career, and so to be a part of broadening this world in this way is very exciting to me,” she said when talking about the movie, Fantastic Beasts.