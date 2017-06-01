House of Reps in raucous session as South-East protest postponement of bill

The House of Representatives went into a rowdy session on Thursday as members from the South-East protested the motion to postpone a bill seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission.

The bill was stepped down because of the absence of the lead sponsor, Chukwuka Wilfred.

The bill was called for reading the second time, but Wilfred was still not available, making Bode Ayorinde, deputy chairman of House rules and business committee, to recommend that it postponed till another legislative day, TheCable reports.

The House afterwards went into a rowdy session as the South-East members, especially those of the PDP started protesting.

Speaking after proceedings continued, Dogara said, “If he (Wilfred) was around, he will take it (bill). We can’t shut out any member. If he wants to still take it, he can but we have to suspend our rules.”

Wilfred later joined his colleagues and the lawmakers went into a debate on the bill.