Is Osinbajo’s visit to Calabar a bid to calm frayed nerves?

by Alex Onukwue

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Cross River for a one-day visit to the state.

According to a statement by the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, the President will be on hand to witness the achievements made so far in his two-year administration, which includes an eponymous industrial park, a Convention Centre, Monorail and a Power plant.

More importantly, the President’s presence is expected to douse the tension in the capital city generated by the recent fracas between the Navy and the Police. News reports emerged that some altercation between junior ranking officers of both Forces had led to the death of some Police officers and the razing of some structures. Normalcy has returned, with the Governor urging residents to go about their normal businesses.

As the Acting Commander-in-Chief, it would have been of special concern to the President to have full information of the situation, with the whisperings of the dreaded ‘coup’ word over the past weeks. A firm and definite condemnation of the act, versed through his customary mien should drive home the point that Calabar should remain, as it has always been, a place of peace and stability.

An effective rebuke by the Acting President will not only send a message to the residents of Cross River about the assurance of their security, it should provide some sign that he is doing the essential duty of being in close solidarity with every Nigerian, regardless of whether the territory is run by the opposition or otherwise.

Crucially, it is to be hoped that there will be enough from the visit to Cross River to provide a guide to all divisions of the Armed Forces across the country on the need for more meticulous housekeeping, to ensure the avoidance of any repeat performances elsewhere.