Air passenger traffic drops by 31.3% – NBS

The Air Transportation Data Q1 2017 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, reveals that the total number of passengers who passed through Nigerian airports in the first quarter of 2017 was 2,505,612 representing a 31.3% drop.

The report indicated that passengers numbers and aircraft movement declined, indicating a 34.5 percent drop when compared to the same quarter of 2016.

Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos remained the busiest (698,165 domestic passengers), followed by the Abuja Airport (499,159 passengers, while Port Harcourt stood the third busiest (189,843).

Both passenger numbers and aircraft movement declined, relative to both the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2016. This partly resulted from the Abuja Airport closure, but some airports recorded larger percentage declines than Abuja, and declines were also recorded in the previous two quarters, suggesting that other factors were also relevant, the report stated.