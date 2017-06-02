“My parents saw acting as being on a par with prostitution” | Nigerian-British actress, Caroline Chikezie shares her story

Caroline Chikezie, 43, Nigerian-British actress joins Season 2 of “The Shannara Chronicles.” The 10-episode of the fantasy series will air later this year and it is based on the book series by Terry Brooks. This year, Caroline Chikezie also plays “The Siren” in American Action Horror film Mayhem, directed by Joe Lynch.

Chikezie was born in London, on February 19, 1947, (the same year limitation on foreign travel imposed during World War II was lifted). Her parents were both Nigerian medics who expected her to follow in the family business but the screen was calling her. She is an actress and producer, known for Æon Flux (2005), Eragon (2006) and The Sweeney (2012) where she starred next to cute actors Damian Lewis and Steven

Chikezie is particularly celebrated for her roles in Æon Flux (2005), Eragon (2006) and The Sweeney (2012) where she starred next to cute actors Damian Lewis and Steven Mackintos. “I love doing stunts – and The Sweeney fight dirty,” she tells The Mirror. “It was pretty much fight scenes with baseball bats and pickaxes with guys being dragged out of cars and headbutted. It was fantastic and a testosterone- fuelled set.”

Excerpts of the interview reveal more from her early career life:

“I wanted to be an actress, but my parents saw acting as being on a par with prostitution. To build a career on it? Absolutely not.

“My dad was a doctor and viewed education as everything.

“He was horrified that I wanted to pursue a profession that he didn’t see as requiring intellect.”

“I was incredibly lonely, I couldn’t eat or drink for ages as I just felt so distressed,” she says.

“In the end I threw myself into my studies and did really well, which pleased my parents.”

“I still didn’t know whether they’d let me until I got home to find my mum looking dazed,” she recalls.

“She said my principal had called to say I had something special and that she should allow me to pursue it. She gave me her blessing and that was a real turning point.”

“Waiting to audition, I noticed I was the only black girl there,” she laughs. “I carried on reading my lines but it transpired that I was auditioning for the part of Charlize’s sister Una, which was never going to work.

“I’d stayed up all night learning my American accent so I asked to audition anyway.

“I had no nerves as I knew I’d never get the part, but I was keen to make a good impression.

“Amazingly they asked me to meet the director. I literally floated home and a week later I got a new part as Freya.”

Caroline Chikezie is also famous for playing the role of ‘Sasha Williams’ in the British teen soap As If from 2001 to 2004.