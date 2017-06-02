“I used to work as a cleaner in London…” – Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu, Ghanaian-British gospel artist, philanthropist, author and TV presenter has been sharing his grace to grass story of how he went from being a university cleaner to bagging two honorary degrees as Doctor of Divinity by CICA International University and Seminary. Earlier in May, the UK-based artist received the Key to Brooklyn New York from Eric L. Adams, the president of Borough of Brooklyn.

Badu who just won Gospel Artiste/Group at the 2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is also a UN Ambassador of Sacred Music, he is the author if 15 books and has three music albums. “You know I’ve become the second Ghanaian musician and the first Gospel artiste to receive the keys to a city in America … so a street could be named after me … the first is Okyeame Kwame,” he told Myjoyonline.com.

Speaking on the journey to his recent doctorate degrees. Sonnie Badu said:

I have worked as a cleaner in London before. I used to clean universities while my age mates were studying. I have also worked as a burger flipper in McDonald’s. I have worked in Tescos, Boots, Dixon’s, Jones Bootmakers and being homeless before. I wore one suit to church, however, it never stopped me from loving God because I understood times and seasons. At a point the mother of a young girl I wanted to marry in London told me never to step foot into their house simply because I had nothing to my name .. I think she provoked something in me. Today by the grace of God, I am a CEO of almost 10 companies, with an honorary Doctorate, a UN ambassador with an honorary key to the city of Brooklyn, an author of 15 books, 3 smashing albums under my record, happily married to a beautiful queen and God has blessed me with 2 kids .. so when I tell you don’t give up, please hear me .. you are next in line for Gods breakthrough.

He was acknowledged as the most outstanding Ghanaian in diaspora in the Netherlands and also listed in the top 11 most influential Ghanaians abroad. He has numerous businesses such as “The Worship Radio”, Badu Homes, Dizney Daycare, iWorship Magazine, Eagle Eye Football Agency, Private Jet Consulting, Four24 Records.

Sonnie Badu is happily married to Ann-Marie, and they both reside in London.