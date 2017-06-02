Nigerian-British athlete, Christine Ohuruogu kicks against racism

Christine Ohuruogu was in the midst of a political racist row in the UK recently. The Nigerian-British 400 meter Olympic champion (who is the first British female to win two World Championship titles, and the first British female to win three global titles) slammed a Conservative party councillor, Nick Harrington, of being racist after he likened her to a scarecrow.

Her tweet pointing out his insensitivity was retweeted over 6900 times amidst investigation of another racist remark by the same councillor. The Warwick District Council has since suspended Harrington for his misconduct.

Christine Ohuruogu is a British gem, earlier this year, she participated in the 2x300m mixed relay at the Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne finishing third, her team also won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and she became one of Britain’s favourite athlete after winning silver medal running the 400m race in the 2012 London Olympics.

Following the Nitro Series which took place in February, Christine Ohuruogu who just turned 33 on May 17 announced on her website that she was heading back to training. “After a short trip back to the UK to see my family, I will be off again soon for the next stage of my training. Even after all these years, I’m still tweaking my programme to find the extra 100ths of a second, but most of all, I am still enjoying my athletics and savouring every moment of the journey as I go,” she said.

Looking back at her career, 2009 seems to have been the year Ohuruogu sealed her mark in Britain sports history. Not only did she set personal bests in the 60 metres and 200m race at the Birmingham Grand Prix, she ran a personal best of 22.85 seconds in the 200m at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games and won the 400m national title at the UKA Championships in Birmingham.

In 2009, the author of “Camp Gold” series of children’s books went on to set a season’s best time in her semi-final heat at the 2009 World Championships, was inducted into the London Youth Games Hall of Fame and made her family proud when she was honoured by the Queen with an MBE at the 2009 New Year Honours.

Achievements

2015 IAAF World T&F Championships, 4x400m, BRONZE

2014 Commonwealth Games, 4x400m, BRONZE

2014 IAAF World Indoor T&F Championships, 4x400m, BRONZE

2013 IAAF World T&F Championships, 400m, CHAMPION

2013 IAAF World T&F Championships, 4x400m, BRONZE

2013 European Indoor Championships, 4x400m, CHAMPION

2012 Olympic Games, 400m, SILVER

2012 Great Britain Olympic Trials, 400m, CHAMPION

2012 IAAF World Indoor Championships, 4x400m, CHAMPION

2008 Olympic Games, 400m, CHAMPION

2007 IAAF World T&F Championships, 400m, CHAMPION

2006 Commonwealth Games, 400m, CHAMPION

Photos: WomenFitness.net and chrissyo.com