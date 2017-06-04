Buhari will return before June 11 – Orji Uzo Kalu

The former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday, said President Buhari’s health has improved when he visited him in London last week.

Kalu also assured Nigerians that the president would back in the country before June 11, urging Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of evil about the President’s health.

Speaking in an interview at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Kalu said, according to Vanguard, “I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr President, who is recovering very fast.

“I am excited about the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr President”

“The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much. There must be a good sense of tolerance among the ethnic groups, we are all one.”

On the state of the nation, he said: “The government has done well, but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering, going through economic problems, the administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land, by respecting judicial processes. The government must pursue the hardware and software of democracy that includes the rule of law and respect of the constitution.