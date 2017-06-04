London terror attack a sickening atrocity – Presidency (FULL STATEMENT)

The Federal government has reacted to the London terror attack which has reportedly claimed the lives of seven people, injuring over 40.

In a statement through Yemi Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, the FG described the attack as a “sickening atrocity by misguided people.”

Osinbajo further sent his condolences to the family of the victims and the UK.

He added that the world needs to come together in the fight against “extremist ideologies.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Donald Trump’s tweets about the London Terror attack are just deplorable

Mayor of London responds to London terror attack and Donald Trump is angry

Donald Trump asks to stop ‘political correctness’ and focus more on security