BREAKING: 6 people killed in London terror attack, 3 suspects shot and killed

Met Police Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley, says six people died in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. Armed police shot three male suspects.

The vehicle that ran into people on London Bridge, CNN reports, continued to drive towards Borough Market where three attackers got out and attempted to stab people, including a police officer.

Armed police were called to the scene and within eight minutes, the three attackers were shot dead.

Rowley said the attackers were wearing fake explosives. 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Donald Trump asks court to consider travel ban after London terror attack

The Thread: “Stabbings” “Shootings” | London under terrorist attack again

Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick set up the world’s first Nigerian tapas lounge in London