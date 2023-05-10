Buhari Extends London Stay at ‘Behest of His Dentist’

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his stay in London for an additional week to fulfill an appointment with his dentist, as confirmed by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. The announcement was made in an official statement on Tuesday, providing an update on the President’s visit to the United Kingdom.

President Buhari initially traveled to the United Kingdom last week to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The original plan was for him to return to Nigeria this week. However, the extension was deemed necessary due to the President’s ongoing dental treatment.

In the statement, Adesina elaborated on the situation, stating, “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.” It was further explained that the specialist requires another five days to complete a procedure that has already commenced.

Highlighting President Buhari’s recent engagement as part of his visit, Adesina emphasized, “President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.” This event marked an important international gathering, and the President’s presence was acknowledged alongside other dignitaries.

Quoting Femi Adesina, the statement concludes, “The President appreciates the understanding and prayers of Nigerians as he attends to his health needs. He remains committed to serving the nation diligently and returning at the earliest opportunity.”