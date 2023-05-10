MTV News Shuts Down after 36 years of Music and Pop Culture

The world of television and streaming media has been facing challenging times in recent months, with Paramount Media Networks, Showtime, and MTV Entertainment being the latest companies to announce significant layoffs. The three media companies plan to lay off 25% of their workforce, a move that comes amid broader economic headwinds and pressure to cut costs.

Chris McCarthy, the President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, released a memo to the staff announcing the layoffs and the shutdown of MTV News. In the memo, McCarthy explained that the company had been deliberating for months to determine the optimal organization for their current and future business needs. He stated that “through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward.”

The layoffs will affect a range of networks, including MTV, Nick, Comedy Central, CMT, Paramount Network, Smithsonian, TB Land, Pop TV, and Logo. The decision comes just four months after Showtime announced a round of layoffs and merged MTV Entertainment Studios with Paramount+.

The move by Paramount comes as other media companies, such as Disney and HBO, have also undergone rounds of layoffs. The reduction in staff at Paramount is somewhat surprising, given the success of properties such as Yellowstone and its spinoffs, which have performed well in streaming. However, McCarthy noted that despite this success, the company continues to face pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The elimination of MTV News is particularly noteworthy, as it marks the end of a significant media outlet that has covered music, entertainment, and politics for decades. The decision is in line with McCarthy’s reasoning regarding the changing landscape of media.

Further details regarding the layoffs have not yet been released, but the news is still heart-wrenching.

