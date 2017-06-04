The Thread: “Stabbings” “Shootings” | London under terrorist attack again

A series of co-ordinated attacks have taken place in Central London. London Bridge, Vauxhall and Borough Market are the hotspots.

An eye witness recounted to LRC radio, three men who came out of a car with long knives and began stabbing people radomly. There has been more than one fatality. The London Bridge has also been closed as Officers from the Counter-Terrorism Special Forces atend to the situation.

This is he second time in two months an incident of this sort is occurring. In March, there was an attack in Westminster carried out by a certain Khalid Masood,

The Westminister terrorist attack left 5 persons dead including a police man guarding the Parliament building, a mother of two who was picking her kids up, an American who was serving as a missionary in London, a 75 year old man and the attacker himself who was shot dead by MP Michael Fallon’s bodyguard.

See below the story concerning today’s events, which have now been confirmed by the UK Metropolitan Police as terrorist attacks:

