The Thread: “Stabbings” “Shootings” | London under terrorist attack again

A series of co-ordinated attacks have taken place in Central London. London Bridge, Vauxhall and Borough Market are the hotspots.

An eye witness recounted to LRC radio, three men who came out of a car with long knives and began stabbing people radomly. There has been more than one fatality. The London Bridge has also been closed as Officers from the Counter-Terrorism Special Forces atend to the situation.

This is he second time in two months an incident of this sort is occurring. In March, there was an attack in Westminster carried out by a certain Khalid Masood,

The Westminister terrorist attack left 5 persons dead including a police man guarding the Parliament building, a mother of two who was picking her kids up, an American who was serving as a missionary in London, a 75 year old man and the attacker himself who was shot dead by MP Michael Fallon’s bodyguard.

See below the story concerning today’s events, which have now been confirmed by the UK Metropolitan Police as terrorist attacks:

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are on the scene at #londonBridge. More info as we get it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area. Only call 999 in an emergency. ➡️ @metpoliceuk for updates — LAS Resilience Team (@LAS_TacAdvisor) June 3, 2017

We are aware of reports on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate #LondonBridge — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket #Vauxhall — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Reactions:

God help the people of London. Prayers please. Three incidents: London Bridge, Borough Market and now Vauxhall. The city is under attack. — Fr John Hogan ن (@jshocds) June 3, 2017

United States on alert

White House: Pres. Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the situation unfolding at London Bridge https://t.co/SBa7473RQe — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 3, 2017

Labour Leader, Corbyn

Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2017

London Bridge. Borough Market. Be safe out there. 🙏🏾 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 3, 2017

Vauxhall area too. 3 incidents. Probably planned to happen simultaneously as is often the way of these savages. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 3, 2017

Vauxhall, Borough Market, and London Bridge – stabbings and shots fired. — Spacebunny Day (@Spacebunnyday) June 3, 2017

Since I live near Tower and London bridge areas, I will have to be more careful Thieves and Terrorists operate in the area #LondonBridge — Dmitriy M (@Gunnerussia) June 3, 2017

#london bridge we need to ban all vehicles from crowded areas, apart from public transport, — M (@martslav) June 3, 2017

This time two weeks ago Chris and I were driving over London Bridge and saying how sad it was to see the flowers! #londonattack — Abbie Fleming (@abbiefleming23) June 3, 2017

Borough Market/London Bridge is the reason why we should restrict travel from countries that breed terrorists.#boroughmarket — illuminutty3000 (@illuminutty3000) June 3, 2017

#London_Bridge

THEY ATTACK US FOR OUR FREEDOMS!

Right, why ISIS doesn't attack Brazil or Thailand?

Keep lying to yourselves. — Hamza Al Othmani (@HamzaOthmani_) June 3, 2017

I'm actually heartbroken,not again… This need to stop. Love have to win🙏#London_Bridge — Julia (@JuliaDevaux) June 3, 2017

