BREAKING: Suspected multiple terrorist ‘incidents’ in London

Three major ‘incidents’ are occurring in central London. According to ITV, “Police says shots have been fired as they deal with reported attacks in and around London Bridge.”

The BBC reports three separate ‘incidents’ suspected to be acts of terrorism:

Terrorism suspected as van drives into pedestrians at speed near London's Borough Market. #Londonbridge — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) June 3, 2017

“A van hitting people at London Bridge and three people then jumping out of the vehicle and attacking members of the public at about 22:15;

– A separate incident at Borough Market, involving men carrying knives. Armed officers responded and shots were fired

– Police have now said they are responding to a third incident in Vauxhall”

According to an eyewitness, a taxi driver, “A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down. “Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random.”

The Metropolitan Police have issued warnings about these three locations:

Events are still unfolding, and Police say there is more than one fatality.

The Met Police says it has responded to three separate incidents at London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall pic.twitter.com/p88T0lHTWp — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2017