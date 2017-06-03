Today’s Noisemakers: Mercy Abang, Mark Essien + Juventus fans mourn their Champions League loss

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Football fans

Real Madrid has won the Champions league for a record 12 times after defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 at this season’s final, and as usual, there’s a ruckus on Twitter NG:

2. Lolade Nwanze

2. PMB

Nigerians have no chill. Is this nt a proper weiste?

 

3. Mercy Abang

Speaking of PMB…

Reactions

4. Mark Essien

Mark Essien has hit upon a solution to our political dilemma:

Reactions

5. Gana Sule

And this is how corruption began in Nigeria?

6. Nneka

Moving on from politics, Nneka’s PSA:

7. Aderonke remembers the victims of the Dana Air crash

8. Pa Ikhide

Another kidnap? *Sigh*

9. Dominic Henry

When people go mad, this happens:

