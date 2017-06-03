BREAKING: Real Madrid wins 2017 Champions league

Real Madrid has won the Champions league for a record 12 times after defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 at this season’s final.

Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronalfo opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a fine shot from a Carvajal cross.

Juventus responded with a spectacular bicycle kick by Madzukiç in the 27th minute.

Casemiro got the second goal for Real Madrid with a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Ronaldo got his second on the night with a strike in the 64th minute.

Asensio wrapped up the victory at the 90th minute with the fourth.

Real Madrid becomes the first team to win the league back-to-back under its new name.

Coach Zinedine Zidane also join league of those who won the prestigious tournament as a player and a coach.