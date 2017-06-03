The Thread: Twitter NG plays a ridiculous game with PMB

Depending on which side of politics you stand, this might annoy you or cause you to hoot out loud. We are not even sure what the point of this Twitter post was, but we can take a wild guess and say Nigerians have found a way to keep Buhari relevant, since no one seems to know what’s up with him.

Ready for some savage? Here goes:

Since you think you're so smart, who's this? pic.twitter.com/R9uyXn8r47 — Nimah A (@MsNemah) June 3, 2017

Taribo West. — Mr Boro (@iamMrBoro) June 3, 2017

Nigerians like to claim everyone as one of theirs sha. Is this not Gandalf? — OOO|| Epitre Vivant (@gbengaosowe) June 3, 2017

PMB — John Ekpenyong (@ekpenyong_john) June 3, 2017

Gandalf na.. whush PMB? — OOO|| Epitre Vivant (@gbengaosowe) June 3, 2017

Are you a Nigerian? — John Ekpenyong (@ekpenyong_john) June 3, 2017

Daddy don't mind him, I'm Nigerian and that's Sponge Bob Square Pants — Oriola Aregbesola☬⛽ (@Oriss_Areg) June 3, 2017

I'm gon take a wild guess here and say Dele Momodu? — CentauRic♐️ (@RicDizZLe) June 3, 2017

Looks like Recession. Ayam not sure sha. pic.twitter.com/vrNM6qYcU8 — Emma Mshel- (@ejmshelia) June 3, 2017

Chai daddy showkey haf bleached, i have been warning him about the cream that road side woman sells. Showkey see ya life — oluwaseun (@duirconcepts) June 3, 2017

Daddy Showkey in glasses 😎😏😉 — OAU Observer (@OAU_Observer) June 3, 2017

This is Bob Marley…Cant y'all see the dreads? — Mosimiloluwa Owoeye (@seemilolu) June 3, 2017

Obviously Whoopi Goldberg — Aganbi Gare (@Gare__A) June 3, 2017

I'm 100% sure it's Ngozi Okonkwo-Iweala. — Führer de Nunu (@Chinedov) June 3, 2017

Reverend Taribo West — Chief (@oddavis) June 3, 2017

The answers on this thread is just too hilarious… The picture is crystal clear enough even for the blind to know it's Showkey bobo… — OAU Observer (@OAU_Observer) June 3, 2017

Vico grew hair? — xXiv (@rogue_kvng) June 3, 2017

Cersei lannister — Botoku Jide #Gooner (@Its_Jide) June 3, 2017

One of those Migos guys. — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) June 3, 2017

Very difficult question. Will go for Willie Willie. He also disappear. — HIGHFEE (@highfee_classic) June 3, 2017

Looks like Paul of psquare — Samantha (@antha_jeaga) June 3, 2017

Majek Fashek 😤. Gimme anada wan 💪🏼 — De'oma (@adesphur) June 3, 2017

yoo almost got me there… Thats definitely @rudeboypsquare — Yuri Awore (@Yurickane) June 3, 2017

is this not Wyclef? — Chukwuma🐾🍁🇳🇬 (@CharlesCDPedro) June 3, 2017

lil wayne — Razaq (@RuggedRebel) June 3, 2017

This clearly is aku from samurai jack — the godking👑 (@__osi_) June 3, 2017

Donald trump — sexynaijababe (@sexynaijababe) June 3, 2017

agbada got me confused but the red glasses gave him away. that's terry g https://t.co/qnUrCjODWk — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) June 3, 2017

I plead the fifth. 😷