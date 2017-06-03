The Thread: Twitter NG plays a ridiculous game with PMB

Depending on which side of politics you stand, this might annoy you or cause you to hoot out loud. We are not even sure what the point of this Twitter post was, but we can take a wild guess and say Nigerians have found a way to keep Buhari relevant, since no one seems to know what’s up with him.
Ready for some savage? Here goes:
Since you think you're so smart, who's this? pic.twitter.com/R9uyXn8r47
— Nimah A (@MsNemah) June 3, 2017
Taribo West.
— Mr Boro (@iamMrBoro) June 3, 2017
Nigerians like to claim everyone as one of theirs sha. Is this not Gandalf?
— OOO|| Epitre Vivant (@gbengaosowe) June 3, 2017
PMB
— John Ekpenyong (@ekpenyong_john) June 3, 2017
Gandalf na.. whush PMB?
— OOO|| Epitre Vivant (@gbengaosowe) June 3, 2017
Are you a Nigerian?
— John Ekpenyong (@ekpenyong_john) June 3, 2017
Daddy don't mind him, I'm Nigerian and that's Sponge Bob Square Pants
— Oriola Aregbesola☬⛽ (@Oriss_Areg) June 3, 2017
I'm gon take a wild guess here and say Dele Momodu?
— CentauRic♐️ (@RicDizZLe) June 3, 2017
Looks like Recession. Ayam not sure sha. pic.twitter.com/vrNM6qYcU8
— Emma Mshel- (@ejmshelia) June 3, 2017
Chai daddy showkey haf bleached, i have been warning him about the cream that road side woman sells.
Showkey see ya life
— oluwaseun (@duirconcepts) June 3, 2017
Daddy Showkey in glasses 😎😏😉
— OAU Observer (@OAU_Observer) June 3, 2017
This is Bob Marley…Cant y'all see the dreads?
— Mosimiloluwa Owoeye (@seemilolu) June 3, 2017
Obviously Whoopi Goldberg
— Aganbi Gare (@Gare__A) June 3, 2017
I'm 100% sure it's Ngozi Okonkwo-Iweala.
— Führer de Nunu (@Chinedov) June 3, 2017
Reverend Taribo West
— Chief (@oddavis) June 3, 2017
The answers on this thread is just too hilarious… The picture is crystal clear enough even for the blind to know it's Showkey bobo…
— OAU Observer (@OAU_Observer) June 3, 2017
Vico grew hair?
— xXiv (@rogue_kvng) June 3, 2017
Cersei lannister
— Botoku Jide #Gooner (@Its_Jide) June 3, 2017
One of those Migos guys.
— Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) June 3, 2017
Very difficult question. Will go for Willie Willie. He also disappear.
— HIGHFEE (@highfee_classic) June 3, 2017
Looks like Paul of psquare
— Samantha (@antha_jeaga) June 3, 2017
Majek Fashek 😤. Gimme anada wan 💪🏼
— De'oma (@adesphur) June 3, 2017
yoo almost got me there… Thats definitely @rudeboypsquare
— Yuri Awore (@Yurickane) June 3, 2017
is this not Wyclef?
— Chukwuma🐾🍁🇳🇬 (@CharlesCDPedro) June 3, 2017
lil wayne
— Razaq (@RuggedRebel) June 3, 2017
This clearly is aku from samurai jack
— the godking👑 (@__osi_) June 3, 2017
Donald trump
— sexynaijababe (@sexynaijababe) June 3, 2017
agbada got me confused but the red glasses gave him away. that's terry g https://t.co/qnUrCjODWk
— Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) June 3, 2017
I plead the fifth. 😷
