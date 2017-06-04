21 feared dead as Boko Haram reportedly attacks villages near Chibok

At least 21 persons have been reportedly killed by Boko Haram in villages near Chibok in Borno state.

A Chibok resident, Chibok Hassan, told TheCable that attacks happened on Sunday and Wednesday.

According to Hassan, the attacks happened at Kaya and Gumsri. He said, “There is no single soul remaining there… The Boko Haram members came in the evening with their motorcycles, bicycles and started firing at everyone in sight.

“They burnt many houses. Those who were fortunate ran away, but those who couldn’t escape were attacked. All the villagers have moved out of the village.

“People did not hear about the killings because the village is not accessible. It is located inside the bush.”

“Within two days, they returned and attacked the next village close to Gumsri which acts as kind of roadblock between us and Boko Haram.

“As it is all the villagers in those communities have deserted, they have packed their belongings and come to Chibok. So many attacks and innocent lives have been lost in Damboa LGA but it is usually not reported.

“To us here in Chibok, we are living in fear because that it is the only place that has been like a roadblock to them coming to us. Some people that cannot withstand the situation are even moving to Maiduguri which is safe for them.”

On the availability of soldiers during the attacks, he said the soldiers around find it difficult to get to the place of the attacks “because of the far distance from where they are to the village.”

“Even with the presence of a brigade, the problem the security people are having here is that mostly, the communities attacked are under Damboa council but the soldiers are closer to Chibok,” he said.

The Nigerian army has not confirmed the report yet.