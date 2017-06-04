Boy, 20, reportedly kidnaps father, collects N1m ransom

The police command in Oyo state have arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Aliyu Babatunde, for kidnapping his father and collecting N1 million as ransom.

Babatunde reportedly connived with three of his friends, Babuga Salihu (20), Aura Sands (20), and Amuda Yusufu (19), and kidnapped his father at his Igboora home town on May 17.

They held him for three days before releasing him after his family had paid N1 million ransom.

The four of them were recently arrested by the police and were paraded at the state command headquarters in Ibadan.

When interrogated, Babatunde said he organized his father’s abduction because he has refused to cater for him and his siblings. And that was the only way to get money from him.

“We are many. My father married many wives and he doesn’t care for us. We are left by my father to fend for ourselves. So, I think the only way to get money out of him is to organise for his abduction and force him to part with the money,” he said.