FCT Police refutes Ameerah’s kidnap story, but doesn’t say what happened

Days after a tweet that reported the kidnap of 18 Nigerian citizens, the Federal capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked the viral news of the abduction.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Oduniyi Omotayo, and titled, ‘FCT police find missing Safiyanu Amira; debunks the kidnapping of 17 other by armed men in police uniform’.

According to him, Amira is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Amira Safiyanu said she and 17 others, including three pregnant women and two children, were kidnapped by gunmen disguised as police officers.

On her Twitter handle, @ameerah_sufyan wrote, “Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location.

“We were abducted at gunpoint by people with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of Abuja.

“We’re 17 including three pregnant women and two little kids. They didn’t see my phone.”

Shortly after the first tweet, Sufyan gave details of her captors, adding that they were being transported to the western part of the country.

“They’re four yoruba and two Fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago. We’re seven here,” she tweeted.

The statement reads:

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,

ASP ODUNIYI OMOTAYO Deputy Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of PoliceFCT Police Command, Abuja.