“My intention is not to fight or malign Peter Obi” – Father Mbaka retracts statement, says he’s a friend

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Friday, Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, has apologised to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his supporters over his utterances he made earlier. The father had called Obi a stingy man.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had admonished the cleric in a letter, saying he doesn’t represent the catholic church and went against canon law.

The church while describing his political utterances as divisive and unbecoming of a priest, said that attack breached canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

Mbaka has now apologised in a letter.

In the apology letter titled, ‘Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka Blesses His Excellency Peter Obi and His Supporters’, the controversial Catholic priest asked for understanding and forgiveness.

Mbaka in the letter prayed for the former governor of Anambra, that God will grant him his heart desires and other presidential candidates.

He decried the increasing insecurity in Nigeria which he attributed to bad leadership and appealed to Nigerian youths to also pray that God in his mercy will give Nigeria man after his heart as the next president.

The apology letter read in part, “I am a servant of God and my intention is not to malign His Excellency, Peter Obi’s image, but to pray for him. May God’s will be done in his life. I pray to God whom I serve to give our beloved people good and excellent leaders who will take care of them and lead them to the promised land. Anyone who God wishes to make our leader is my choice.

“In this vein, I give my blessings to His Excellency Peter Obi and his supporters, I also give my blessings to the other candidates and their supporters whose intention is also to give Nigeria good leaders. In any way, the supporters of Mr Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. As a servant of the Most High God, I pray that it shall be well with my people. I am an ardent supporter of Good Governance, Justice, Equity, Love, and Godliness.

It added, “My intention is not to fight or malign Mr Peter Obi. He is my friend and remained my friend and brother I love him and I wish him success. May God bless him and his good supporters. God’s will be done in his political endeavours (Mk.14:36).

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being. What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them. We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for Divine intervention.

“I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice of candidate. I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood.

“And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says Yes, who can say No? And when God says No, who can say Yes? I bless Peter Obi and pray for him. I bless my dear fellow Adorers and pray for them. I bless the people of God everywhere and I pray that it shall be well with you all.”