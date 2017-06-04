My husband is recovering fast – Aisha Buhari speaks from London

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said the President is recovering and that he will return soon.

She, however, urged Nigerians to continue praying for him, The Nation reports.

She said this in a message to the 23rd Annunal Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja, through her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Hajo Sani.

“My Husband is recovering fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties.”