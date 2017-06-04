The Thread: Religion can lead you astray

Femi Jacobs shares on how to find your way to God for yourself, instead of being deceived by wolves in sheep clothing.
Religion is round-tripping sha. First they make you feel separated from God, then they offer you their ways and means to reach Him.
— Femi Jacobs (@FemiJACOBS) June 2, 2017
After offering you their own way to reach him, you become a fool. And sure enough, a fool & his money are soon seperated….i did not say it, check the ‘Good’ Book