Donald Trump asks court to consider travel ban after London terror attack

President Donald Trump talked about his travel ban in the wake of the London terror attack, also pledging support to the UK.

On Twitter, he wrote, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety.”

Minutes later, he tweeted, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Real Madrid, Donald Trump, Dammy Krane | Here are last week’s winners and losers

BREAKING: 6 people killed in London terror attack, 3 suspects shot and killed

The Thread: “Stabbings” “Shootings” | London under terrorist attack again