From firing Sally Yates, to the Muslim ban | See a timeline of Donald Trump’s controversial decisions so far

Since his inauguration as 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has only rarely failed to make the news for controversial reasons.

Trump has made decisions that have either sparked outrage, protests or have made him a butt of jokes.

From his ban on Muslims and refugees, to appointment of family members and sending a bomb to Afghanistan, here’s a timeline of controversial decisions taken by Trump since assumption of office:

January 10, 2017: Trump appointed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner as a senior adviser. The appointment was questioned by six members of Congress who wrote a letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

They argued that a 1967 law bars a public official from appointing a family member to the same agency in which the official serves.

January 27, 2017: Banning citizens of six predominantly-Muslim countriesDonald Trump signed an executive order from entering the United States. The order also placed a suspension on refugee programmes for 120 days and an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Nationals from these countries who have valid visas were unable to enter the US while others were detained on arrival.

Many protesters laid siege to major airports in the United States, to register their displeasure at the order. Protesters also took over the cities, demanding that refugees be allowed into the country.

January 31, 2017: For questioning his immigration ban, Trump fired Acting Attorney General, Sally Yates.

Yates had ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order.

Yates who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in a letter said she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

The White House in a statement said Yates “betrayed” the department.

The White House announced, “President Trump relieved Ms Yates of her duties.”

February 16, 2017: Despite indications that his National Security Adviser, Mike Flynn may have had a secret conversation with Russia’s ambassador, Trump defended him during a press conference.

Flynn was accused of misleading Vice President Mike Pence on discussing sanctions with Russia’s envoy to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

But Trump described the allegation as “fake”, stating that Flynn was “doing his job”.

Flynn was later forced to resign after the FBI started an investigation into the allegation.

March 3, 2017: Trump again defended Attorney General, Jeff Sessions who was accused of failure to disclose that he met twice with Russia’s ambassador to Washington during last year’s election campaign.

Sessions’ had during his Senate confirmation hearings denied meeting with Russian officials.

Democrats accused Sessions of perjury and demanded his resignation.

But Trump in a series of tweets said Sessions did not hide details of the meetings intentionally.

March 6, 2017: Trump signed a revised executive order on travel ban after the first was widely criticised.

The ban temporarily halts entry to citizens for 90-days of six Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen).

It allowed current visa holders to travel to the US and suspended the refugee programme for 120 days.

March 24, 2017: Trump asked Speaker Paul Ryan to withdraw the healthcare bill meant to replace ObamaCare.

Trump’s desire to repeal ObamaCare hit a setback as some Republicans opposed his new healthcare bill.

This refusal led the Republicans to scrap voting on the embattled health-care bill.

While reacting to the development, Trump said ObamaCare “is imploding and will explode anytime soon.”

He also lashed out at Republican leaders for the failure to repeal ObamaCare.

April 13, 2016: US military dropped an enormous bomb in Afghanistan.

A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time.

The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command.

April 26, 2017: Trump’s plan to repeal ObamaCare Trump’s plan to repeal ObamaCare received a major boost after the House Freedom Caucus which proved a stumbling block issued a statement to join forces with other Republicans to replace it.

May 4, 2017: House Republicans approved their sweeping health care bill aimed at fulfilling a campaign promise to replace ObamaCare.

The revised American Health Care Act passed on a 217-213 vote.

May 10, 2017: President Trump fired FBI Director, James Comey who was responsible for the bureau’s investigation into a collision between Russian and Trump’s campaign team.

Trump’s administration attributed Comey’s dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email sever.

In a letter released by the White House, Trump said Comey is “not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

June 1, 2017: Donald Trump announced that he would begin the process to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate treaty.

In his speech, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

“The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America.