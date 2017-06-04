Donald Trump’s tweets about the London Terror attack are just deplorable

“Donald Trump did this”, “Donald Trump tweeted”, “The Donald said that”, “Trump is this”, “Donald J. Trump is that.”

It’s all starting to get boring – and in the most annoyingly insufferable way. It’s so bad, the best option is to ignore the old guy. Except then you remember he’s not just the American President but that sadly, one who so many people look up to him (and even take his alternative facts as their gospel truth).

So you grind your teeth as you write another “Donald is horrible” post/tweet/article because it’s important to counter every untruthful thing this man puts out.

Today’s bitter pill is for none other than his recent tweets in response to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, whose city has just suffered “marauding attack” at the hands of three suspects who were shot dead on the scene.

CNN reports that “the attack began late Saturday night, when a white van swerved into crowds of pedestrians on London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, according to witness reports… The suspects are then believed to have jumped out the van and proceeded on foot towards the nearby area of Borough Market, one of the capital’s most popular nightlife spots… Eyewitnesses spoke of panic as three men armed with “foot-long” knives burst into packed restaurants and cafes, slashing at those inside indiscriminately.”

This morning, the Mayor of London responded to the attacks while sending a message of reassurance to his constituents. He said:

“One of the great things about our way of life is our democracy. Elections are a wonderful thing and that’s one of the things that these terrorists hate and one of the things that we can do to show we’re not going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties, and our human rights. I’m not an advocate of postponing the election. I’m a passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote and that we recognise that actually one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy, they hate elections, and the public choosing who should be our leaders rather than leaders being imposed on us. That’s why I’ll be voting on Thursday.””

Of the attack, he said:

“I am appalled that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders enjoying their Saturday night. There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists and I’m quite clear that we’ll never let them win. Nor will we allow them to cower our city or Londoners.”

He continued:

“I have been in close contact with Met Police Commissioner and officers throughout the night… I want to say this though, the emergency services reacted heroically and brilliantly last night.

In another report, he is said to have informed Londoners of the fact that there will be increased police activities around town today and beyond.

“Londoners will see increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

This is what Donald Trump, a leader of a country, a man supposedly in charge of the free world, took and twisted for his own purposes.

First, he took advantage of the situation to revisit is constitutionally redundant Travel Ban which just failed again at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

And then he unbelievably chose to bring up a dead knives and other weapons-Vs-Guns argument inspired by the worst of Alex Jones’ wildest claims as proof that the NRA is just peach and gun control activists are foolish (or what else could he have meant by bringing up the fact that no one was retarded enough to mention guns in an attack that was not perpetrated by the use of guns?).

And then finally, his snide remarks, taking out of context what the Mayor meant when he said “no cause for alarm”. That’s the height of being Donald Trump(because to use other words will be impolite).

The mayor had simply assured his people that the sight of increased police activity in their neighbourhoods should not be taken as cause for alarm but Donald chose to twist it mumble everything up by implying Khan was ludicrous to have suggested that “7 people dead and 48 people injured in terror attack” was no cause for alarm.

This is not the first time that a Trump will do such a thing. The Independent recalls that “after the Westminster terror attack in March the US President’s son, who is named Donald Trump Jr, was called “disgraceful” after goading Mr Khan on social media and quoting him out of context.”

This is the post that Donald Trump Jr tweeted at the time:

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

He took out of context, part of Mr Khan remarks made in September 2016 about “the importance of cities being well prepared for such attacks” because terror attacks, in his words, “are part and parcel” of living in a major city.

This kind of behaviour; this intentional (or at best, reckless) tweeting of out-of-context remarks to ful;fill an instant desire to look better, smarter, and right, after all is the kind of behaviour that makes you wonder if Hillary Clinton was not right, as far as Trump himself is concerned, when in September she said this

You know she wasn’t but still you wonder. And then you come to the conclusion that Trump’s actions are often a basketload of deplorability.