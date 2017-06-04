Olajumoke Launches Vlog and reality show on Qtaby Cruise & Chillz4

It’s that time of the year again as Qtaby Cruise&Chillz returns with the Launch of OLAJUMOKE SAUCE on the biggest boat party in Lagos coming up on Sunday June 25, 2017, at the Prest Jetty, Admiralty Road, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

For the fourth time, Qtaby Cruise&Chillz is here to spice up your life again and give you an amazing boat cruise experience. A night always filled with laughter, good music and a 3-course meal with your favourite celebrities on a boat. Every season, Qtaby Cruise&Chillz presents a worthy innovation to the industry as the last 3 seasons saw the launch of MockingBird Records, 3Thrones Concert and The Ntertane App respectively.

Qtaby Cruise&Chillz is a reputable event known for its attendance by the Captains of Industries, entertainers, celebrities and the crème de la crème of the society. Previous editions has had in attendance big personalities such as Jegede Paul; Chairman Japaul Oil & Maritime Services, Onanuga Tosin; C.E.O MobileXcetera Ltd., Micheal Ugwu; G.M. Sony Music West Africa, Deji Ashiru; C.E.O Bolivia Gas Energy, Mohammed Jimoh Yinusa; M.D. Dunlop Nigeria, Aanu Talabi; C.E.O Biotech, Ayo Animashaun; C.E.O Hip TV, Philip Trimnell; C.E.O Music Africa, Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, Lolo1 of Wazobia a.k.a Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary, Denrele Edun, Yaw of Wazobia FM, Samantha Jannsen of Big Brother Africa, Sheila Molelekwa of Big Brother Africa, Olajumoke, DJ Nana, Bunmi Mojekwu, Orezi, Kelly Hansome, MC Abbey, Funnybone, Comedian Klint da Drunk and many others.

As always, this season, Qtaby Cruise&Chillz is set to unveil the much anticipated OLAJUMOKE SAUCE; a new Vlog series & a Reality TV show by the Nigerian Modern Cinderella where she shares untold stories of her transformation and her everyday experience of her new world with her fans with the intention of motivating them.

Ticket cost N30, 000, pay into Ecobank Account no 0932001255, Account name; Qtaby Events. Contact +2348112824176 for further enquiries.

Cruise&Chillz4 is powered by @qtabyevents