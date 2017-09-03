Donald Trump to meet national security team to discuss N’Korea test

After what it Pyongyang described as a ‘perfect success’ – the hydrogen bomb test – U.S. President is set to meet with national security chiefs on Sunday.

Donald Trump had earlier stated that North Korea had become “a rogue nation” following the nuclear test. Also, saying that appeasement won’t work with them, just as he told South Korea.

He wrote, “North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

