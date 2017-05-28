Donald Trump and Melania went on a foreign tour; Osinbajo joined them | Our top photos from last week

We wouldn’t be exaggerating if we said all of our top ten photos from te past week are from President Trump and Melania’s first foreign trip since becoming POTUS and FLOTUS.

Thankfully though, we do not have to say that as Children’s day brought us new photos of President Buhari from the Presidency. Also, if we are being fair, a few other visually important things happened last week as well.

We’ll let the photos do the talking.

Enjoy!

Thre Trumps’ first stop was in Saudi Arabia where President Trump attended the Riyadh Summit and did a few other interesting things. Don’t feel bad if you cannot peel your eyes away from Melania’s sleek Stella McCartney jumpsuit and statement Saint Laurent belt, you are not alone. Or don’t feel bad yet, there’s more to see.

And then they touched the orb… People are still wondering what this meant.

Oh, look! Ivanka was there too. We’d like to say we almost forgot that she and the first son-in-law, Jared Kushner were there on the trip too because Melania was the star but that won’t be fair (even if it’ll be true). But we’ll err on the side of fairness and say Ivanka stirred up a bit of a storm too when she secured that $100 million contribution for a World Bank women empowerment fund.

This POTUS likes to touch, doesn’t he? Just kidding. There he is at the Western Wall when they made their next stop in Israel.

England suffered a really tragic attack on Monday night when a suicide bomber blew up an IED outside Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had just finished performing before a crowd of young adults.

And on Tuesday, South Korea had to deal with these mysterious things shot at them from North Korea.

Melania again. Here, she was sharing a joke with Pope Francis during their Vatican stop about what she feeds Donald Trump. So now we know that he not only hates exercising, Melania also feeds him Slovenian sweets.

The world did not stop moving for the Trumps though. Here in Nigeria, Lagos received Champion, Evander Holyfield on the sidelines of the Lagos @50 celebrations.

And Acting President Osinbajo was at the one-day conference organised to discuss the way forward 50 years after Biafra. He delivered a keynote address right after President Obasanjo delivered a speech.

The Queen of England made a surprise trip to at least two hospitals where survivors of the Manchester attack were being treated.

A rare photo of change happening around the world. The world’s first gay Head of State, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, was accompanied on his trip to the NATO summit by his partner who is pictured here in a group photo with other partners of NATO leaders.

Just another day and Melania Trump was photographed going to lunch in her $51,000 Dolce and Gabbana Jacket.

It was Children’s day yesterday and the people of the Presidency thought to tantalise us with photos of our ailing President Buhari chilling with a few kids.

Meanwhile, Acting President Osinbajo met with other world leaders, including Trump at the G7 Summit yesterday.